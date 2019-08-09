- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 9 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Southwest passenger comforts frightened 96-year-old woman: He 'was her flight angel'
Southwest passenger comforts frightened 96-year-old woman: He 'was her flight angel'
The unidentified young man was seated next to the elderly woman, whom he didn’t know, on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Nashville last month.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YQg1uQ
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment