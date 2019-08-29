Thursday, 29 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Steve McQueen's long-lost dune buggy from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' restored and up for sale


Steve McQueen's long-lost dune buggy from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' restored and up for sale



2020 is a big year for McQueen fans.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2L3fTV8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)