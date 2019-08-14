Wednesday, 14 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Surprise! Minivan barrels into Illinois restaurant where customers were celebrating a birthday


Surprise! Minivan barrels into Illinois restaurant where customers were celebrating a birthday



The restaurant confirmed on Facebook that no one was injured, but warned local drivers to "please be safe and take your time."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2z0jYTo
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)