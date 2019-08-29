Thursday, 29 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Tennessee man sues Popeyes over fruitless (or chickenless) hunt for sold-out sandwich


Tennessee man sues Popeyes over fruitless (or chickenless) hunt for sold-out sandwich



A Tennessee man who spent "countless time driving" from one Popeyes to another in search of its popular chicken sandwich is suing the fast-food chain after he was left hungry. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2zrHlW7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)