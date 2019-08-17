- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 17 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Texas dad charged with homicide after 12-year-old daughter crashes SUV into man and his dog
A Houston man was charged with negligent homicide and endangering a child Friday after police say his 12-year-old daughter drove an SUV into a man and his dog, killing them both.
