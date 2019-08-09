Friday, 9 August 2019

FOX NEWS: TSA returns confiscated bullet cartridge necklace to Marine Corps veteran


TSA returns confiscated bullet cartridge necklace to Marine Corps veteran



"Everybody loves this story!" the veteran laughed.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yORwUd
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)