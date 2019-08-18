- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 18 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Twitter tells man to 'run' after date asks him to turn on 'read receipts' before first meeting
Twitter tells man to 'run' after date asks him to turn on 'read receipts' before first meeting
It’s the read dread.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z14q0U
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment