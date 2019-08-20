- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 20 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Unicode committee rejects white wine emoji, but may consider it for 'future addition'
Unicode committee rejects white wine emoji, but may consider it for 'future addition'
Has anyone bothered to ask about rosé?
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2zctKlq
