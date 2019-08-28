FOX NEWS: United Airlines crew, passengers befriend Texas boy with autism who wouldn't sit in seat

Wednesday, 28 August 2019

United Airlines crew, passengers befriend Texas boy with autism who wouldn't sit in seat


United Airlines crew, passengers befriend Texas boy with autism who wouldn't sit in seat



A Texas mom praised a United Airlines crew and passengers who accommodated her four year old son with autism who did not want to sit still on their flight home from a family vacation.

