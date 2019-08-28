- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 28 August 2019
FOX NEWS: United Airlines crew, passengers befriend Texas boy with autism who wouldn't sit in seat
A Texas mom praised a United Airlines crew and passengers who accommodated her four year old son with autism who did not want to sit still on their flight home from a family vacation.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30GcaCj
