Monday, 5 August 2019

FOX NEWS: United pilots arrested, accused of being drunk


United pilots arrested, accused of being drunk



The pilots were supposed to fly from Glasgow, Scotland to Newark, New Jersey; reaction from Kyle Bailey, former FAA safety team representative.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YI2k5c
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)