Thursday, 15 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Upstate New York Uber driver surprises fast-food worker with dress and gift card
A generous Uber driver in upstate New York helped a fast-food employee who had been a passenger in her car, after learning she was waiting until Christmas to buy new clothes.
