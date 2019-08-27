Tuesday, 27 August 2019

FOX NEWS: US military shipping 'chase cars' across Atlantic to help land U-2 spy planes in UK


For the first time ever, one Air Force squadron in New Jersey has been tasked with transporting two military “chase cars” overseas to the U.K. so the vehicles can help U-2 spy planes land.

