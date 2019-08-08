Thursday, 8 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Venice to reroute cruise ships away from city center, following MSC Opera crash


Venice to reroute cruise ships away from city center, following MSC Opera crash



"These floating palaces will start to go elsewhere.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KF7jue
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)