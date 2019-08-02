- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 2 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Video allegedly shows stadium vendor 'recycling' leftover beer, serving it to fans
Video allegedly shows stadium vendor 'recycling' leftover beer, serving it to fans
The operators of the entertainment complex described it as a "reprehensible" situation.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Zsyuih
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment