Sunday, 18 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water
Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water
The Welsh town is set to install hi-tech toilets that would deter sexual activity by sounding an alarm and spraying the user with a cool blast of water.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30g0xSn
