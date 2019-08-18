Sunday, 18 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water


Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water



The Welsh town is set to install hi-tech toilets that would deter sexual activity by sounding an alarm and spraying the user with a cool blast of water.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30g0xSn
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)