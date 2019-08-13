Tuesday, 13 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Wendy's manager reportedly suspended after claiming local area has 'no talent pool' to hire from: 'Most are recovering addicts'


Wendy's manager reportedly suspended after claiming local area has 'no talent pool' to hire from: 'Most are recovering addicts'



This wasn’t the response a frustrated customer was likely expecting.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YGegFg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)