Tuesday, 27 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report
A college student in Mexico survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga post over a railing last weekend.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Nv5q6C
