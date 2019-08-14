Wednesday, 14 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman suing American Airlines claims flight attendant threatened her, locked dog in bathroom


Woman suing American Airlines claims flight attendant threatened her, locked dog in bathroom



A Florida woman is suing American Airlines, claiming an airline flight attendant verbally abused her and locked her emotional support dog in an airplane bathroom.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yVCz2V
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)