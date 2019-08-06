- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 6 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman who stole ketchup bottles from NJ restaurant wracked with guilt; returns 2 new bottles to owner
A customer who claims to have stolen a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant was so distraught with guilt that the thief bought two new bottles — and delivered them with a handwritten apology note.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33iv6IX
