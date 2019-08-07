- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 7 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman with cystic fibrosis claims EasyJet employee 'discriminated' against her over medical bag
Woman with cystic fibrosis claims EasyJet employee 'discriminated' against her over medical bag
She says she'll never fly with the carrier again.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KlOhuf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment