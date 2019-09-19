Thursday, 19 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Air India introduces 'diet' meals for in-flight crew


Air India introduces 'diet' meals for in-flight crew



The new menu comes four years after Air India grounded 130 flight attendants deemed "permanently unfit for their job" due to their weight.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2V1LDgQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)