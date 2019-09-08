Sunday, 8 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Airplane passenger stands for '6 hours' so 'his wife could sleep'


Airplane passenger stands for '6 hours' so 'his wife could sleep'



A photo of an airplane passenger reportedly standing for 6 hours so his wife could lay down and sleep has sparked a fierce debate online.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZGQQPW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)