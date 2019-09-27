Friday, 27 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Alaska Airlines flight diverted after passenger was allegedly denied access to first-class bathroom, became 'unruly': report


Alaska Airlines flight diverted after passenger was allegedly denied access to first-class bathroom, became 'unruly': report



No potty humor here.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2midNqT
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)