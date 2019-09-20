Friday, 20 September 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines crew ‘not comfortable’ with Muslim men on flight, they claim


American Airlines crew ‘not comfortable’ with Muslim men on flight, they claim



American Airlines confirmed that both a crew member and a passenger who had raised concerns.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2V6G1Sl
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)