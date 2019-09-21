- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 21 September 2019
FOX NEWS: American Airlines flight diverted to Denver after unruly passenger reportedly smokes weed on board
American Airlines flight diverted to Denver after unruly passenger reportedly smokes weed on board
An unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight from Pheonix to Minneapolis to make an emergency landing on Friday after he reportedly told people he was on cocaine before locking himself in the bathroom and eventually lighting up marijuana in the cabin, according to TMZ.
