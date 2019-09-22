- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 22 September 2019
FOX NEWS: American Airlines flight diverted to Denver after unruly passenger lights up cigarettes, yells 'you're all screwed'
An unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight from Arizona to Minnesota to make an emergency landing on Friday after the suspect allegedly told people he was on cocaine before locking himself in the airplane bathroom and eventually lighting up a cigarette in the cabin and the bathroom, two passengers tell Fox News.
