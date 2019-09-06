Friday, 6 September 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines mechanic allegedly tampered with plane in Miami to delay or cancel flight


An American Airlines employee, allegedly angry over stalled union contract talks with the company, has been accused of disabling the navigation system on a flight slated to take off from Miami over the summer, investigators said Thursday. 

