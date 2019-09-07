Saturday, 7 September 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotage was fired by Alaska Airlines over mistakes: report


An American Airlines mechanic accused of tampering with the navigation system on a flight from Miami to the Bahamas had reportedly been fired from Alaska Airlines a decade ago after a series of performance issues.

