Saturday, 7 September 2019
FOX NEWS: American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotage was fired by Alaska Airlines over mistakes: report
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotage was fired by Alaska Airlines over mistakes: report
An American Airlines mechanic accused of tampering with the navigation system on a flight from Miami to the Bahamas had reportedly been fired from Alaska Airlines a decade ago after a series of performance issues.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZYhhMR
