Thursday, 19 September 2019

FOX NEWS: American Airlines passenger pops blister, splashes seatmates with blood: 'Disgusting'


American Airlines passenger pops blister, splashes seatmates with blood: 'Disgusting'



The medical mishap reportedly splashed blood onto two people, a book, the plane cabin’s walls and a window.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Auzuay
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)