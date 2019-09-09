Monday, 9 September 2019

FOX NEWS: American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa put in medically-induced coma following crash


American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa put in medically-induced coma following crash



Acute Respiratory Failure caused by injuries.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/302o1JZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)