Sunday, 8 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Beach bench selling for $614G – here's why


Beach bench selling for $614G – here's why



The bench is all that remains of a ramshackle wooden cabin put up more than 50 years ago.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PYeFz9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)