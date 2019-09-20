- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 20 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Bikers surprise Indiana girl running lemonade stand after mom assists during motorcycle accident
Bikers surprise Indiana girl running lemonade stand after mom assists during motorcycle accident
Thirsty bikers won’t just settle for any old glass of lemonade — they only stop for the “best lemonade in the state.”
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34YPwYw
