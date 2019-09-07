- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 7 September 2019
FOX NEWS: 'Boozed up' British Airways passenger convicted for racist rant targeting flight attendant
'Boozed up' British Airways passenger convicted for racist rant targeting flight attendant
The man has reportedly lost his job and is considering leaving the country.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34whR88
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment