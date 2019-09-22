Sunday, 22 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Bride-to-be claims friend stole her 'dream wedding dress' after showing her pictures of it


Bride-to-be claims friend stole her 'dream wedding dress' after showing her pictures of it



The anonymous woman claimed that she and her friend were discussing each other’s upcoming weddings when she showed off her dream dress.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2M95beZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)