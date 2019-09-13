Friday, 13 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Bud Light promises Area 51 aliens 'exclusive' beer at Las Vegas event


Bud Light promises Area 51 aliens 'exclusive' beer at Las Vegas event



Bud Light really wants to supply beer for aliens.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Lvkgsi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)