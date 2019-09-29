Sunday, 29 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Burger King employee caught taking pictures of customer's debit card: report


Burger King employee caught taking pictures of customer's debit card: report



Some Burger King customers may have been getting an unwanted side of identity theft.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2nF3JZv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)