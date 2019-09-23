FOX NEWS: Busch Light sends sign-holding football fan a year's supply with his face on the can

- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 23 September 2019
Busch Light sends sign-holding football fan a year's supply with his face on the can
Carson King, the college football fan whose televised request for beer money resulted in a massive fundraiser for a children's hospital in Iowa, is now immortalized on cans of Busch Light.
