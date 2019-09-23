Monday, 23 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Busch Light sends sign-holding football fan a year's supply with his face on the can


Busch Light sends sign-holding football fan a year's supply with his face on the can



Carson King, the college football fan whose televised request for beer money resulted in a massive fundraiser for a children's hospital in Iowa, is now immortalized on cans of Busch Light.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mGjEGr
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)