Tuesday, 10 September 2019

FOX NEWS: California campers rescued after sending SOS water bottle down 40-foot waterfall


California campers rescued after sending SOS water bottle down 40-foot waterfall



The California trio is feeling thankful to be home safe.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2UL2Evv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)