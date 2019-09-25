Wednesday, 25 September 2019

FOX NEWS: California police officer must call off chase after Tesla patrol car's battery runs low


California police officer must call off chase after Tesla patrol car's battery runs low



A Tesla electric patrol car with the Fremont, California Police was forced to back off of a pursuit after the vehicle ran low on battery in the midst of the chase. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lDK8Iy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)