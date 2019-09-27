Friday, 27 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Cathay Pacific airlines terminates 2 employees who allegedly tampered with plane's oxygen canisters


Cathay Pacific airlines terminates 2 employees who allegedly tampered with plane's oxygen canisters



“The airline is taking the issue very seriously,” said Cathay Pacific following this latest instance of tampering.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ncIspE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)