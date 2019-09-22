Sunday, 22 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Chef slams diner with 'incredibly restricted' diet: 'We look forward to not feeding you'


Chef slams diner with 'incredibly restricted' diet: 'We look forward to not feeding you'



This chef clearly doesn’t believe that the customer is always right.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MeBCZQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)