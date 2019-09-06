Friday, 6 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple’s rad, '80s-inspired engagement photo shoot goes viral: 'Best pictures I’ve ever seen'


Couple’s rad, '80s-inspired engagement photo shoot goes viral: 'Best pictures I’ve ever seen'



Because what’s a more romantic decade than the '80s?

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2zVD11l
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)