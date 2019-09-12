Thursday, 12 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Crying boy comforted by bus driver in touching photo from first day of school


Crying boy comforted by bus driver in touching photo from first day of school



The dawn of a new school year is often full of exciting – and occasionally overwhelming – “firsts” for students.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZQ3P2u
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)