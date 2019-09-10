Tuesday, 10 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Deer photo-bombs wedding pictures, eats bride's bouquet


Deer photo-bombs wedding pictures, eats bride's bouquet



A couple posing for their wedding photos instead ended up with pictures of a deer eating the bride's bouquet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31c09on
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)