Friday, 20 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Dog walker caught rummaging through clients' refrigerator, drinking their booze


Dog walker caught rummaging through clients' refrigerator, drinking their booze



Get this dog walker to obedience school.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30ErE9j
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)