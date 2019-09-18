Wednesday, 18 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Dunkin' thief fails to open register, flees with '5 to 6 doughnuts' instead


Dunkin' thief fails to open register, flees with '5 to 6 doughnuts' instead



He made off with a sweet haul, although not quite the one he was hoping for.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2O5Wuom
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)