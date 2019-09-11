Wednesday, 11 September 2019

FOX NEWS: English man spends over $36G fighting speeding ticket worth $120


English man spends over $36G fighting speeding ticket worth $120



An English man spent almost three years and used nearly $37,000 of his son's inheritance fighting a traffic ticket — a fine that initially would've cost him around $120.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32CihZ6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)