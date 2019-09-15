Sunday, 15 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Fisherman catches strange, 'dinosaur-like' creature


Fisherman catches strange, 'dinosaur-like' creature



A fisherman trying to reel in halibut instead pulled a strange, giant-eyed creature from the water.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2AjULDM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)