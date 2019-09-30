Monday, 30 September 2019

FOX NEWS: Fitness expert jailed for threatening her rivals on Instagram: 'Gonna rain fire down on your world'


Fitness expert jailed for threatening her rivals on Instagram: 'Gonna rain fire down on your world'



A fitness expert’s nefarious plan to destroy her competitors didn’t quite work out the way she planned.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2n6cnAc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)