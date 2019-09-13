- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 13 September 2019
FOX NEWS: Food-delivery service's TV ad banned for being 'likely to mislead'
Food-delivery service's TV ad banned for being 'likely to mislead'
The ad, from Deliveroo, showed an astronaut receiving his order on the moon, and an escaped convict getting pizza delivered after tunneling free from prison.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32DXHr1
